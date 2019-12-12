General Election 2019: Ludlow - Rural seat regarded as ultra-safe for Tories

Conservative Philip Dunne, defending a majority of 19,286 from the 2017 poll, was the clear favourite going into the contest.

However, much of the campaign had been overshadowed by a race row after Mr Dunne had accused Labour’s Councillor Kuldip Sahota of ‘talking through his turban’ during a hustings.

Mr Dunne apologised during the event, but West Mercia Police got in touch with Councillor Sahota, saying it would investigate.

If Councillor Sahota does take the seat from Mr Dunne, it will represent one of the biggest shocks in electoral history. It will be the first time that Labour has won this constituency since it was created in 1473.

The vast constituency is largely rural in character, and also includes Bridgnorth, Broseley, Cleobury Mortimer, Bishop’s Castle and Much Wenlock, as well as Clun, Craven Arms and Church Stretton.

Brexit has been a key issue during the election campaign, with the constituency voting 58 per cent to leave in the 2016 referendum. Mr Dunne had backed Remain in that poll, but said he accepted the result of the vote and supported Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Mr Dunne has held the seat for the Conservatives since 2005, when he won it from Liberal Democrat Matthew Green with a majority of 2,023.

Since then, Mr Dunne’s majority has steadily increased, making it one of the safest seats in the country.

From 1987 to 2001 it was held by euro-rebel Christopher Gill, who was suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party for his opposition to the Maastricht Treaty. He quit the party in 2001, and later stood as a Ukip candidate.