Shropshire Star General Election survey: Have YOUR say here

We want to hear your views on how the campaign has gone so far.

It is only officially a little more than a week old, but already the lead up to the country's first winter election in almost a century has featured plenty of twists and turns.

So far we have seen scandals involving candidates, questionable policies, MPs quitting and gaffes from senior politicians... and the manifestos are not even out yet.

It promises to be an election like no other – and we want to hear your views on the state of play as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn set out on the route they hope will lead to Number 10.

Today we launch our first major survey of the short campaign, asking readers a series of questions in a bid to gauge the region's mood.

It may be a Brexit-inspired election, but what other issues are likely to be discussed on the doorstep?

We want to know if readers are planning to change party from the last election, and whether people are optimistic when looking to the future.

The survey runs for one week, with the results to be published shortly after.

Take our survey here: