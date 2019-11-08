Menu

Advertising

Wrekin Brexit Party candidate targeting Labour and Tory voters

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | General Election 2019 | Published:

A Brexit Party candidate has insisted voters from the left and right of politics will support the party.

Dr Christian Lucas

Dr Christian Lucas, prospective parliamentary candidate for the Wrekin, warned they would take votes off Labour and the Conservative Party.

He said: "Labelling issues as left or right in politics is nearing the end of its expiry date and Brexit is a bellwether issue in this regard.

"It is a movement that crosses traditional political divides and it is no longer a matter of what is left or right, red or blue, Tory or Labour. It is a matter of right and wrong, good or bad, democratically mandated or not.

"The Brexit Party in Wrekin will take votes from across the board but will take a disproportionate amount from the Labour Party who have turned their backs on their traditional principles and have neglected their core voter base. They are no longer a party for traditional Midlands voters."

General Election 2019 Politics News Telford Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News