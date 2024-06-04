Election result 'not cut and dried' as Ed Davey visits Shropshire and enjoys latest photo op

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

His presence brought a media pack to the narrow country lanes of Ash Parva, near Whitchurch, to visit Vicky Gilbert's Shropshire Flower Farm - where she picks British flowers and turns them into bouquets.

Luckily they did not try to park the big yellow battle bus on the roads but ferried people from a nearby lorry park to the scene.

Assorted members of the Press had been expecting another stunt, similar to when the leader fell into Lake Windermere or to see him freewheeling down the street.

But Sir Ed's adventures this time round were restricted to picking flowers from Vicky's garden with party candidate Helen Morgan under the expert's watchful eye. Sir Ed said the stunts raised issues at the same time as being light-hearted and not taking themselves too seriously.

Vicky said: "I'm not a Liberal Democrat party member or councillor. But I am confident I might vote for them this time. I think Helen has done a lot."

Ed Davey has starred in some unusual photo opportunities during the election campaign

And the message too from Sir Ed was to heap praise on Mrs Morgan and the work she has done in the Commons and in the constituency since being elected in a spectacular by-election in December 2021. She has highlighted issues including ambulance waiting times, and recently sub standard housing for members of the military

Mrs Morgan famously overcame a 23,000 Tory majority to take the seat and at the time the swing was the biggest of any by-election since 1981.

The result of the upcoming General Election is 'not cut and dried'

It marked a stunning victory in an election called after the resignation of Conservative Owen Paterson following a row over lobbying rules and was one of the defeats on the road to the ousting of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But the Liberal Democrats say they are taking nothing for granted in the last four weeks of the General Election campaign.

"Helen Morgan is a fantastic local champion," he said.

"We will be fighting to keep the seat and the electors look like they want to hold on to her. They notice the difference with Helen Morgan compared to the Conservatives who let them down and took them for granted."

Helen Morgan has been North Shropshire MP since December 2021

The leader has put a focus on business and the farming community and visiting Shropshire Flower Farm gave Sir Ed the chance to focus on issues of sustainability. Apparently only 14 per cent of flowers sold in Britain are grown in the UK itself.

But the visit during British Flower Week was a coincidence and not planned, according to Lib Dem activists.

Ed Davey visiting on the campaign trail for North Shropshire Lib Dem Helen Morgan in Whitchurch. Pictured with Vicky Gilbert at the Shropshire flower farm..

Sir Ed believes that the election in North Shropshire will be between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives. They believe that any effect that Nigel Farage taking over as leader of Reform is likely to take votes away from the Conservatives.

After the media scrum had moved off and the Liberal Democrats were ferried back to their battle bus parked up in a nearby lorry park, Vicky said she was glad that the party had chosen to visit a local business.

North Shropshire election candidates

Simon Baynes - Conservative

Craig Emery - Green Party

Helen Morgan - Liberal Democrats

Natalie Rowley - Labour

Mark Whittle - Reform UK