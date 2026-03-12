Bullying, unsafe practices and a toxic culture at Powys’s highways department, says union

Powys County Council accepts that it is addressing a handful of grievances within the service but said a recent staff survey showed the majority of respondents said they felt well supported by their manager

Increasing numbers of employees have come forward with allegations of bullying and harassment, including claims of altered timesheets, ignored grievances and unsafe working expectations, according to the union.

UNISON says it has raised concerns with senior leaders at the council over several years, including reports of work-related stress and staff being signed off sick.

Senior management has been made aware of individual cases, including an employee who reported suicidal thoughts after raising health and safety concerns.

Among the issues highlighted are allegations that a worker’s timesheets were altered after sign-off, leaving him short of pay; that another employee was expected to continue working after being injured on site; and that staff were told winter maintenance duties were compulsory without agreement.

Powys County Council accepts that it is addressing a handful of grievances within the service but said a recent staff survey showed the majority of respondents said they felt well supported by their manager

UNISON is calling for a fully independent and external investigation, led by individuals with the confidence of the workforce, to examine the culture and management practices within the directorate.

The union says lessons must be learned from other public service organisations in Wales where cultural reviews have exposed serious failings.

UNISON Powys branch secretary John Byrne said: “There’s real anger among highways and recycling staff about the way they’ve been treated. People who keep roads open in snow and ice, and who maintain vital services for communities, should not be facing bullying or intimidation at work.

“Serious concerns about altered pay records, ignored grievances and unsafe expectations have been raised time and again. When staff are pushed to breaking point, services suffer and communities pay the price.

“Only a genuinely independent investigation will restore trust and ensure staff are treated with dignity and respect.”

Head of local government for UNISON Cymru Darron Dupre said: “It beggars belief that these issues have been allowed to persist for so long. A culture where concerns are dismissed and staff feel afraid to speak up cannot continue.

“Experience elsewhere in Wales shows that meaningful change only happens when there is honest scrutiny from outside the organisation. Senior leaders cannot be expected to mark their own homework.

“A fully independent review is the only way to ensure staff are safe at work and that the public can have confidence in the services they rely on.”

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The council has established policies and procedures in place for reporting and investigating workplace issues, and any specific matters brought to our attention are looked into under these processes.

“Whilst the council is addressing a handful of grievances within the Highways, Transport and Recycling Service, especially given that the staff base exceeds 600, these matters are reviewed in accordance with our established policies and procedures. Notably, our recent staff survey revealed that the vast majority of respondents in this service agreed or strongly agreed that they feel well supported by their manager.

“We value our ongoing working relationships with all recognised trade unions, including UNISON, and remain committed to constructive dialogue to ensure that staff feel supported and able to raise concerns. We will continue to work with colleagues and trade union representatives to maintain a positive and safe working environment.”