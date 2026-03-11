Unite to cut affiliation with Labour by more than £500k amid Birmingham bin strike anger

Unite is to cut its affiliation to Labour by more then half a million pounds amid anger over the party’s handling of the long-running Birmingham bin strike.

Union members have been on all-out strike for exactly a year in protest at plans to reform the city’s refuse collection service.

Unite said its affiliation will be reduced by 40%, or £580,000, adding that the actions of Labour against the Birmingham bin workers will “not continue to be tolerated”.

The move is unprecedented and shows the anger of Unite members, said the union.

A statement said: “Labour’s incompetent behaviour in Birmingham has come on the back of a failed economic strategy, that has left our industrial base fighting for its life.

“Oil and gas workers facing decimation, buy British defence promises broken, the public sector undervalued and the elderly and disabled under attack.

“Prior to the rules conference next year (which decides affiliation) Unite has made the decision to substantially cut its affiliation and will now formally consult with its members to see whether they want to remain in the Labour Party.”

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Unite members are coming to the end of the line as far Labour is concerned.

“Workers are scratching their heads asking whose side are Labour on, who do they really represent, because it certainly isn’t workers. Workers and communities are paying the price.

“Labour needs to wake up and smell the coffee.

“The cut in affiliation fee shows the anger of Unite members. Stop taking workers for granted, spine up, do your job and be real Labour.”