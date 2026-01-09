The Public Service Ombudsman for Wales was concerned that there had been a failure over six years to meet the child’s identified need for residential respite care.

The family of the child had complained that the council failed to provide appropriate support for their son.

The father of the child referred to as Mr A complained that the Council’s Social Services department failed to provide his family with appropriate support since they moved to its area in 2018.

He said that the Council had ‘identified a need for residential respite care for his disabled son, B, but had failed to provide this’.

He said that the Council’s failings meant that the family were left unsupported even as they had to endure the mental health deterioration and eventual suicide of their eldest daughter.

He also complained that the Council’s responses to his complaint and a complaint made by his former partner Ms C were inadequate and delayed at every stage.

Having considered the complaint, the Ombudsman was concerned that there had been a failure over 6 years to meet B’s identified need for residential respite.

The Ombudsman said that “while some of the factors contributing to this were to an extent beyond the Council’s control”, they were concerned that there had been a lack of impetus or urgency to arrange residential respite.

The Ombudsman was also concerned that but for complaint handling failings, Mr A and Ms C’s complaints could have been addressed up to a year earlier.

In response to the Ombudsman’s concerns, Powys County Council agreed to apologise for, and acknowledge, the failures to arrange suitable residential respite over a period of six years and to investigate broader concerns about a lack of support for B in a timely manner.

It agreed to make financial redress payments totalling £1,000 to Mr A and Ms C in respect of complaint handling failures and the lost opportunity to receive support which may have significantly improved their wellbeing as individuals and their capacity to support their children.

The Council also agreed to carry out a review of its residential respite provision and to review its complaint handling process, taking into account specific concerns raised by the Ombudsman.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The county council has accepted the Ombudsman’s findings and apologised to the family.”