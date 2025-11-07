Broseley Town Council given prestigious award for making significant improvement in the community

Broseley Town Council picked up the President’s Achievement Award from the Shropshire Association of Local Councils (SALC) in recognition of its outstanding commitment to community service, innovation, and local leadership.

Broseley Town Council received the President's Achievement Award from the Shropshire Association of Local Councils (SALC). Picture: Broseley Town Council

This includes:

Leading a digital transformation, launching a mobile-friendly website with online booking for community facilities, improving accessibility and engagement.

Improving public infrastructure, including replacing Calcutts Road bus shelter in partnership with the Gorge Parish Council and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Upgrading 75 streetlights with energy-efficient LED columns, enhancing safety and sustainability.

Reinvigorating the local economy through the return of monthly town markets, celebrating local enterprise and community pride.

Enhancing the town’s appearance, taking on regular street cleaning, weed clearance, bin maintenance, and installing new dog waste bins, cycle parking and vehicle-activated signage.

Investing in community facilities, funding improvements to the library, including a new children’s area, upgraded heating and windows, and the creation of a warm hub and food bank referral point.

Supporting residents through partnerships, hosting a citizens advice service in the library to provide free, confidential advice on key issues such as debt, housing, and employment.

Delivering children’s holiday activity and food clubs, offering free meals, activities, and a safe environment for young people during school holidays.

Demonstrating professional excellence, with the town clerk completing the SLCC Community Governance qualification this year.

“The award to the town council is an important recognition of the work our councillors have achieved together as a team,” said Simon Harris, vice-chairman of SALC.

“As all our councillors are volunteers, this acknowledgment really helps boost morale – especially as the many hours we dedicate often go unrecognised.

“It also highlights the valuable work that SALC does as the voice of local councils in the wider political arena – truly understanding the challenges we face and helping to bring support through unity.”

Councillor Caroline Bagnall, the Mayor of Broseley, said the council has come in a long way in recent years, and has faced many challenges.

“It is wonderful that the hard work of the town councillors and the staff have now been recognised,” she said.

“We owe particular thanks to our town clerk, Jenna Munday, who has used her expertise and guidance to help the council to reach this position.

“We will not be resting on our laurels as we have many exciting plans for the future and we look forward to further success in the years to come for Broseley, the town that we are so proud to call home.”

Mrs Munday added: “This recognition reflects the dedication and teamwork of our councillors and staff, who work tirelessly for our community.

“Over the past year, we’ve made real progress – launching a new booking platform for services, improving public infrastructure and street lighting, reintroducing monthly town markets, and taking greater responsibility for keeping our streets clean and welcoming.

“We’ve also enhanced our library, creating a vibrant community hub that now hosts a warm space, food bank referrals, and a citizens advice service, alongside delivering regular holiday activity and food clubs for local children.

“I am very proud of our council and the difference we make together. This truly is a wonderful community – a place to call home – and I feel privileged to serve as town clerk here.”