Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, David Chadwick, has challenged the Secretary of State for Wales in the House of Commons over plans for new wind turbines and electricity pylons across Powys, accusing energy developers of exploiting Welsh land for profit while giving little back to local communities.

During Welsh Questions in Parliament, David Chadwick MP raised the history of the Epynt community, where more than 200 residents were forced to leave their homes during the Second World War when the Ministry of Defence requisitioned over half of the area for military use.

Referring to new proposals by Bute Energy and its financial backers to build large-scale wind farms across Mid Wales, David pressed the Secretary of State to recognise that the area has already “sacrificed enough.”

He asked: “During the Second World War, over 200 people were forced to leave their homes and give up their land in Epynt when more than half the community was requisitioned for use by the Ministry of Defence.

Now, Bute Energy and their wealthy investment bank backers want to take the rest. Does the Secretary of State agree that Epynt has already sacrificed enough, and will she work with me to defend the Welsh countryside from once again having its wealth extracted from it with no benefit to local communities?”

David Chadwick MP said: “The people of Powys have always played their part in the national interest, but they should not be forced to sacrifice their landscape yet again for the profit of distant investors.

"I support renewable energy, but it must be developed in a way that works for local people and delivers real community benefit. Covering our hillsides with industrial-scale wind farms without proper consultation or the consent of the local population is not the answer.

"I was disappointed that the Welsh Secretary did not back my calls today.

"What’s most disappointing is that Labour, both in Westminster and Cardiff Bay, seem content to hand over our hillsides to these companies and their wealthy backers.

"The Welsh countryside has given more than enough. It is time the UK and Welsh Governments stood up for our communities and ensured that the transition to green energy is fair, balanced and locally led.”

