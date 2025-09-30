Ludlow councillors accused of bias in town walls row

Despite the collapse happening in 2013, only temporary measures have been used to prop up the damaged section of wall. A structural engineer’s report in 2021 concluded the original slippage by St Laurence’s Church was most likely caused by a build-up of water.

Despite agreeing to pay £1,500 to look into the safety concerns, Ludlow Town Council (LTC) maintains it is not responsible for it and accepts no liability, arguing that it lies in the hands of the church.

The Parochial Church Council (PCC) has threatened the council with enforcement action over the dispute of ownership, with the respective parties’ solicitors involved.

At an LTC meeting on July 28, members discussed a letter received from Veale Wasbrough Vizards, on behalf of the PCC, and the subsequent reponse from the council’s solicitor. However, councillors said they were only aware of them when they saw them in the agenda pack.

Since then, two meetings to discuss the legal position have been held in private – on September 8 and 24.

In a statement, LTC said that while it views transparency “as a cornerstone of its operating principles”, it cannot ignore the possibility that legal proceedings may arise.

“Therefore, on the advice of the council’s legal advisers regarding legal privilege, the council’s detailed discussions of the town wall issue must remain confidential for the time being,” said an LTC spokesperson, adding that to move things forward, a task and finish group has been established to help facilitate any future discussions with partner organisations and work towards a resolution.

However, during the public open session at the meeting on September 24, councillors Diane Lyle, Darren Childs, Robert Owen and James Hepworth were accused of “not having the honesty to declare their obvious bias and pre-disposition on matters relating to the wall”.

All four councillors have refuted the allegations.

Part of the wall behind St Laurence's Church that collapsed in 2013. Picture: Andy Boddington

“Councillor Owen has a longstanding relationship with the church and the PCC,” said Stuart Waite, a former town councillor.

"He has spoken on the matter, from the church’s perspective, at public matters of the Ludlow Residents Group (LRG) and the Ludlow Town Walls Trust (LTWT).

“Councillor Hepworth proposed a motion of no confidence on the clerk and the council due to maladministration of the council’s involvement in the wall.

“Councillors Lyle and Childs colluded by publishing this on the LRG’s social platform. Having repeatedly declined to make the proper declarations other than ‘I am a friend of [LTWT chairman] Colin Richards’, puts the councillors at serious risk of bringing the council into disrepute and any motion they vote on being considered unsafe if legally challenged.”

Mark Kirby, Stuart Waite, Sue Campbell, Dylan Harrison and Gill George are angry about the way a Ludlow Town Council meeting was handled. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Owen declared that he knew Mr Richards and had never been a member of the PCC or the LTWT.

He confirmed he spoke at a public meeting last year calling on the council to release the structural engineer’s report because he felt it was in the public interest. He also spoke at a meeting earlier this year, before becoming a councillor, saying it was “high time” the council addressed the issue because of public safety concerns.

“Since becoming a councillor, I have listened with an open mind to the advice of professional lawyers and to the opinions of fellow councillors and have been acting, and will continue to act, in a manner which I believe best serves the interests of Ludlow ratepayers and residents,” he said.

Councillor Hepworth also confirmed he knows Mr Richards, adding that what he declared at previous meetings was still applicable and should be noted.

He said he proposed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of LTC at a public meeting last year prior to becoming a councillor.

“I have an absolutely open mind about the town wall issue and I completely refute the allegation that I have any bias or have pre-determined anything,” said Councillor Hepworth.

“It is a wild accusation and without merit. Members of the public are of course permitted to say and can say whatever they want or feel but the matter of the town wall will and must be judged on its own merits by councillors and in the best interests of Ludlow and its ratepayers.”

Councillor Lyle, meanwhile, said she made all relevant declarations of her interests at the meeting, that being to declare that she knew Colin Richards.

“The ‘vote of no confidence’ was the outcome from a LRG public meeting at the beginning of the year,” she said.

“It was recorded as part of the notes from that public meeting and was posted, on the LRG Facebook page.

“My role in the residents group was as their notetaker. I had no active participation in the matter beyond that role.”

Councillor Childs confirmed he administers the LRG page and it is a forum for people to say what they feel about matters which concern them.

“I have two very clear positions between my role as a councillor and my position as admin of the residents group,” said Councillor Childs, who called Mr Wait’s allegations ‘absolute rubbish’.

“I believe that listening to residents and having open, honest conversations with them make me a better councillor and allows me to hear from all sides of the argument.

“The motion came from a member of the public at the last residents group meeting and it was then posted onto the Facebook page to allow others to vote on it. The majority of people on the night and online voted that they did not have confidence in the clerk and the then council. I did not vote in the motion and in fact explained why i could not vote.”