I went to Tory conference to learn how party members were feeling, and what I found surprised me

Erm, it's not top of my Christmas list, but I suppose it's the thought that counts.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x96ibnw

One thing there is no shortage of at the Conservative Party conference is freebies. No suits or designer specs, but if Robert Jenrick T-shirts or Tom Tugendhat foam fingers are your thing, then you're at the right place.

Sam Barrick models the Tom Tugendhat foam finger

James Cleverly supporters are even running a free-to-enter tombola for their merchandise, while Kemi Badenoch's team are also doing their bit for the party's health by offering them apples to put in their 'Vote Kemi' tote bags.

Kemi Badenoch is giving out free fruit

For a party that has just suffered its worst defeat in 200 years, the mood is strangely cheerful. Defeated election candidates are happy to chat about rebuilding the party, and their ambitions to return to office. One party member from Shropshire, who declined to be named, says: "I thought it was going to be like a wake, but it isn't. People seem to be genuinely looking forward to rebuilding the party."

The James Cleverly tombola

Councillor Simon Bennett, recently elected as Conservative group leader on Wolverhampton Council, says: "With the leadership election that's going on, there's new-found enthusiasm and energy amongst members."

Leader of the Conservative group on Wolverhampton Council, Councillor Simon Bennett

Surprisingly, he also says the party was due for a spell in opposition.