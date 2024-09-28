Delay to Shropshire Council's green bin stickers due to demand as authority issues advice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over 49,000 people have now signed up for the council’s £56-a-year garden waste collection service, but some residents are still waiting to receive a sticker for their bin which will ensure it’s collected as part of the scheme.

The authority says it’s taking longer than anticipated to send out some of the tamper-proof labels due to the high levels of demand for the service, which opened to subscriptions during the first week in September.

However, the council says that while not all stickers may arrive by the time first collections take place under the new scheme next week, residents who have subscribed to the service will have their garden waste collected as normal on this occasion.