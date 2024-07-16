At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Cabinet of Tuesday, July 16 councillors debated the “principles” of Sustainable Powys.

The principles will provide the framework for implementing a radical shake-up of service provision based on four towns.

Powys Independents and opposition joint-leader Councillor Beverley Baynham spoke passionately at the meeting urging cabinet members for a re-think.

Cllr Baynham said: “When residents hear the words Sustainable Powys the first thing that comes to mind is the environment and climate emergency.

“I am not sure they realise; in this context it is the decimation of services in all but four hub towns.

“I am here today to ask you, to please reconsider this ill-judged proposal that is going to ostracise my community and many others throughout Powys.

“Unless you live in Newtown, Welshpool, Llandrindod or Brecon you will not be able to access services in your community and will instead have to travel up to one hour each way on a bus.”

“Do cabinet members think it is acceptable for a small child to have to travel an hour each way to access a leisure centre or a library.”

“Do you think people in poverty who cannot afford to pay for broadband will finish work and drive all the way to their nearest hub to access computer and internet services in the library.

“That is the reality of your proposals.

She also wondered whether the Sustainable Powys would lead to a two-tier Council Tax system with those living in Brecon, Llandrindod Wells, Newtown, and Welshpool paying a higher rate than other parts of the county who “will no longer have any services.”

Cllr Baynham said: “As you probably realise, I am extremely distressed at these proposals.

“You cannot seriously consider removing all services for all bar four towns is the way forward.”

She believed that the changes would see people leaving Powys to access services in other counties and over the border in England.

Cllr Baynham also pointed out that only Councillor David Thomas (Labour) the finance portfolio holder had taken a leading role in confidential briefings for councillors on Sustainable Powys and urged the other cabinet members to “take ownership” of their portfolios.

Cllr Baynham said: “I am pleading with you as cabinet members to think of your community and the people who put their faith in you.

“Most of you do not live in a hub town.

“You have the power to stop this progressing as it is today.”

A majority of cabinet members voted in favour of the “principles.”