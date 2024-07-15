Telford and Wrekin boundaries could change radically ahead of next elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

There have been few alterations to the rural parishes since 1974, while the urban ones have changed very little since 1988.

Draft publications have now been published ahead of Telford & Wrekin Council's Boundary Review Committee meeting on Friday, July 19.

The final round of consultation will then take place from July 19 to August 16 with the final recommendations being published on September 6.

One of the requests has been made by Newport Town Council whose members want changes made to the south ward. This includes the new Bloor Homes estate in Chetwynd Aston & Woodcote and three streets that are currently in the Church Aston parish.

"We find ourselves in a position where this council is now providing services for an additional 500-plus new dwellings that reside in the borough boundary, but not in the parish," said Councillor Thomas Janke, who represents South Ward and Newport South Borough.

"People identify as Newport residents, yet contribute not a single penny of precept towards the services that this council provides and that those residents take advantage of.

"With respect to ancient local parish boundaries, housing developments in this area are assessed and approved based on their perceived location within Newport's boundaries, not Chetwynd Aston & Woodcote for example. This is because the A518 and A41, which border Newport, serve as a more natural boundary.

"The request to Telford & Wrekin Council’s Community Governance Review is therefore one of financial fairness, common sense and simple geography. I hope that on this occasion, should this council resolve to ask such a thing of Telford & Wrekin that they approve our request before the next election cycle."

The full list of draft recommendations can be found here.