Residents launch petition after developer reveals plans for hundreds of homes on village green belt

Boningale Homes wants to build the housing estate between Newhouse Lane, Holyhead Road and Cross Road in Albrighton, near Shifnal.

The plans will include not just homes but also a new secondary school and a care home.

On Tuesday, the developers held a public meeting to unveil their plans to villagers.

Dean Trowbridge of Boningale Homes said: " We are in the early stages of our proposed development and held a public workshop to engage with the community on our proposal.

"We received valuable input from the community, where we were also able to answer the community’s questions and explain the proposed amenities and infrastructure upgrades."

He said that the release of green belt to build the homes on was "necessary" to meet the county's housing needs.