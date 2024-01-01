With Shropshire and the West Midlands a vital general election battle ground, our State of the Nation Survey reveals little appetite for either of our main political parties.

Boris Johnson stormed to victory in so-called urban Red Wall seats in 2019 and kept Shropshire blue. But cracks opened up when a North Shropshire by-election caused by the resignation of Owen Paterson was resoundingly won by Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan.

Rishi Sunak will want to win that seat back at a general election, but must also fight off a challenge from Labour in key seats in Telford and Shrewsbury if he is to stay in Downing Street for a new term.

Only 11 per cent surveyed on shropshirestar.com think he can win – and only 16 per cent say he has done a good job as PM after taking over from Liz Truss. While most say they wouldn’t like to see Boris Johnson back in politics, his approval rating as PM is higher than that scored by Mr Sunak.

The survey results reveal a disillusionment with politics and politicians. Only seven per cent say they do a good job, with 93 per cent believing they can’t be trusted.

And, while Labour is widely tipped to win a majority when an expected general election comes this year, Sir Keir Starmer has a huge amount of work to do to convince people in the region he is the right man for the job.

Sir Keir used a visit to the Star in November to pledge action on the cost of living, declining high streets and social care. But the survey suggests he has yet to capture the support of many voters.

While those polled dismissed Mr Sunak’s chances of winning, 42 per cent still said he would be the best PM. That compares to 58 per cent for Sir Keir. Today’s poll shows 41 per cent are likely to vote Labour, ahead of Tories at 31 per cent and Lib Dems 28 per cent.

On prospects for 2024, with only a around a quarter saying they feel optimistic for the months ahead.

Full Results

How has the current cost of living crisis impacted on you?

22% I have cut down significantly

60% I have been more careful

18% It has had no impact

Do you support the ongoing junior doctors’ strike?

43% Yes

57% No

Do you support the ongoing train drivers’ strike?

30% Yes

70% No

Would you be willing to pay more tax to fund the NHS and social care?

47% No

53% Yes

How do you feel about politicians?

93% I do not trust them

7% They do a good job

Has Rishi Sunak done a good job as PM?

16% Yes

84% No

Who has been the best PM?

42% Boris Johnson

17% Liz Truss

41% Rishi Sunak

Can Rishi Sunak win the next general election, expected this year?

11% Yes

89% No

Would you welcome Boris Johnson back into politics?

27% Yes

73% No

Who are you most likely to vote for in the next general election?

41% Labour

31% Conservative

28% Liberal Democrats

Who would be the best Prime Minister?

42% Rishi Sunak

58% Sir Keir Starmer

How do you feel about your prospects for 2024?

27% Optimistic

43% Pessimistic

30% Not sure