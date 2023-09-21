Telford council launches volunteer recruitment drive

Telford & Wrekin Council launches a volunteer recruitment drive

The local authority has approved plans to swell the ranks of its existing army of almost 2,400 volunteers, including attracting 600 additional 'street champions'.

Volunteers support 17 council services in roles including health champions, climate change champions, child and family ambassadors and mystery customers.

There are currently more than 1,400 litter-picking street champions, and the council hopes to grow that number to 2,000 by the end of March 2027.

To hit this target, the council will host a celebration and recruitment event next year to thank existing champions and increase sign-ups including its Junior Street Champions scheme.

An improved version of the Volunteer Telford website and a new matching site will also be developed.

Councillor Raj Mehta, the council's cabinet member for inclusion, engagement, equalities and civic pride said: “Telford & Wrekin Council is proud to have a dedicated army of amazing volunteers who give their time to make a difference to the lives of people in their community.

“We recognise the valuable contribution they make and I welcome the steps set out to recruit volunteers and support them as best we can, so their experience is an enjoyable one.