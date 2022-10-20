Liz Truss resigns: Prime Minister quits after six weeks in Downing Street

Liz Truss faced only three PMQs while in No 10

In a statement outside No 10, Ms Truss said she had informed the King she was resigning and that a leadership election would take place within the next week.

Conservative MPs have been more vocal in their criticism and demands for Ms Truss to go, especially after a chaotic vote on a Labour motion in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening.

Labour had introduced a vote seeking to ban fracking, which became treated as a “confidence motion” in the Government. The Government won the vote, although there were allegations of senior ministers bullying Tory MPs into voting with the government.