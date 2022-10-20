Notification Settings

Liz Truss resigns: Prime Minister quits after six weeks in Downing Street

By David StubbingsPolitics

Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister less than two months after entering Downing Street.

Liz Truss faced only three PMQs while in No 10
In a statement outside No 10, Ms Truss said she had informed the King she was resigning and that a leadership election would take place within the next week.

Conservative MPs have been more vocal in their criticism and demands for Ms Truss to go, especially after a chaotic vote on a Labour motion in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening.

Labour had introduced a vote seeking to ban fracking, which became treated as a “confidence motion” in the Government. The Government won the vote, although there were allegations of senior ministers bullying Tory MPs into voting with the government.

More to follow.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

