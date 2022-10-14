Notification Settings

Shropshire MP asks about Government plans in event of nuclear attack

A Shropshire MP has asked for details of how the UK Government would maintain democratic accountability in the event of nuclear war.

Mark Pritchard

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, tabled the question to Edward Argar, minister of state for the Cabinet Office.

Mr Pritchard asked the minister "if he will publish how democratic oversight of government decisions will operate in the event of a nuclear attack on the UK?".

Mr Argar said contingency plans were in place, but declined to elaborate.

"Consideration has been given to the preparation for various emergency scenarios," he said.

"Due to national security considerations it would not be appropriate to disclose further information."

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

