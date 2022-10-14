Shropshire MP asks about Government plans in event of nuclear attack

Mark Pritchard

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, tabled the question to Edward Argar, minister of state for the Cabinet Office.

Mr Pritchard asked the minister "if he will publish how democratic oversight of government decisions will operate in the event of a nuclear attack on the UK?".

Mr Argar said contingency plans were in place, but declined to elaborate.

"Consideration has been given to the preparation for various emergency scenarios," he said.