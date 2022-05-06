Local elections: Leader of Powys County Council loses seat in good night for Lib Dems

Councillor Jackie Charlton

Powys County Council leader Rosemarie Harris has lost her seat in the local elections, with Liberal Democrat Jackie Charlton, who was a councillor in another ward at the last election, becoming the new member for Llangynidr with Llangattock.

The result had been impacted by boundary changes - Harris had previously been the member for Llangynidr and Charlton had represented Llangattock.

Counting of the votes began at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd on Friday morning after Thursday's ballot.

The first result in at 10.16am was Liberal Democrat Angela Davies's election as councillor for Rhayader.

She retains the ward, receiving 600 votes to the 74 cast for Jeremy Snook of Propel. It was previously held by Kelvyn Curry.

The second result confirmed Jake Berriman for the Welsh Lib Dems as councillor for Llandrindod North with 408 votes. He beat former Powys County Council assistant vice chairman and former Llandrindod Wells Mayor Jon Williams, who received 159. Anthony Swinbourne of the Greens was third with 25 votes.

Independent candidate Gareth Emlyn Jones has been elected for Llanelwedd, taking the seat from Lib Dem Jeremy Andrews.

Little Brighouse for the Welsh Lib Dems has been elected as the new member for Disserth and Trecoed with Newbridge. This sees the Lib Dems gain a seat from the Conservatives.

In Llanwrtyd Wells, independent candidate and former Powys High Sheriff Peter Ronald James was elected with 405 votes. Mr James takes the seat previously held for years by Colonel Tim Van Rees.

He was up against Matin Piggott for the Lib Dems who got 296 votes.

Independent candidate Jeremy Pugh was re-elected as the councillor for Builth Wells by a large majority, beating the Conservative, Lib Dem and Green candidates handily.

Meanwhile, it was a close call in Llanyre with Nantmel - independent candidate Claire Mills took it, ahead of the Lib Dems' Chris Newtown, with 386 votes to 332.

Liberal Democrat William Powell is re-elected for Talgarth, beating Conservative candidate Peter Weavers.

Labour’s first seat came in Brecon West, where Mathew Dorrance was re-elected with 1,173 votes, as well as David Meredith with 999. They beat Steve Morgans (349) and Martin Weale (330), with the latter losing his seat.

Knighton and Beguildy re-elected independent candidate Angelique Williams and newcomer Lib Dem Corinna Kenyon-Wade as their two representatives. Five stood in the contest: Independent Bob Andrews (237), Independent Chris Branford (484), Lib Dem Corinna Kenyon-Wade (566), Conservative Anthony Watts (426) and Independent Ange Williams (490).

Bronllys and Felinfach has elected Lib Dem Thomas Colbert. This means the Independent Karen Laurie-Parry has been unseated, as she held the seat for Bronllys which has now been merged with Felinfach.

In Llanafan Fawr Garth Independent Bryan Davies wins David Price’s former seat by beating Lib Dem Tim Wilson.

The Liberal Democrat group leader James Gibson-Watt has been re-elected for Glasbury, beating Conservative Rhodri Boosey.