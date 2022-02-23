Shrewsbury MP calls for government flooding summit and asks PM to visit Shrewsbury

Flooding near Shrewsbury this week. Photo: Bruce Buglass

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski's call comes as the county has been battered by flooding for the third year running – with many properties still underwater.

The Conservative has called on Environment Minister George Eustice to meet with the chair of the River Severn Partnership, Mark Barrow, to discuss how to tackle what is becoming a 'dreaded annual event'.

It comes as Telford MP Lucy Allan has also said she would be pressing the government over support for residents of the Ironbridge Gorge, with a number of communities again hit for the third year in succession.

Shaun Davies, the Telford & Wrekin Council leader, has also called on the government to offer a permanent solution instead of relying on temporary flood barriers which only protect a proportion of residents.

In a letter to Mr Eustice, Mr Kawczynski also asked for support for the council to help cover the costs of the protection and clean-up operation.

Daniel Kawczynski in Shrewsbury with flooding minister Rebecca Pow

He said: "Three major floods have taken place in the last three years, making a major flood a devastating and dreaded Shrewsbury annual event.

"Our council have taken steps to safeguard life and property and to try to prevent suffering or severe inconvenience as a result of this disaster, but at a huge cost.

"Shropshire Council’s highways teams are working around the clock to close roads and car parks and make sure people who need them have sandbags to protect their homes and businesses.

"The last major flood in Shrewsbury cost over £1m in safeguarding costs and in trying to reopen flooded buildings.

"I am asking if the Bellwin Scheme can be immediately activated to support our council in managing this disaster."

Coleham has again been hit by flooding

Mr Kawczynski said that it was vital discussions take place over the best way to protect communities.

He said: "It is imperative that we take steps to prevent flooding in the future, and I would like to bring Prof Mark Barrow to meet with you as soon as possible.

"In addition to his role as Shropshire Council’s executive director of place, Mark is also joint chair of the River Severn Partnership. The partnership have specific plans for both short-term and long-term holistic flooding management schemes to prevent this catastrophic annual impact to our economy."

Speaking before the water was set to peak in Ironbridge, Ms Allan said she hoped barriers held firm, and that she had been assured the government is looking at "all options"to manage the flow of the River Severn.

She said: "Whilst flooding is almost an annual event in Ironbridge, a series of three consecutive storms has made this year worse than in recent years in terms of risk to life and property as the volume of the River Severn is at historic levels.

"It is my sincere hope that the barriers are sufficient to prevent major damage to homes and properties in the Gorge.