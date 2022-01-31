Downing Street culture will be challenged after Sue Gray report - Shrewsbury MP

Daniel Kawczynski MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham

The report, which has had its scope severely limited after a Metropolitan Police request to limit its content, accused some in Number 10 of giving "too little thought" to what was happening across the country and whether the gatherings were appropriate.

The report revealed police are investigating 12 incidents and concluded there were "failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of Number 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times".

It added that "some of the events should not have been allowed to take place".

Speaking shortly after the report was published, Shrewsbury & Atcham Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, said people would be looking to see what changes are made in the culture at Number 10.

He said: "Whenever anybody has been investigated you have to take on board the recommendations and learn from any mistakes that have been made so the culture within Number 10 Downing Street is something that will be forensically challenged on an ongoing basis and we have to see what changes the Prime Minister makes in Number 10 as a result of this ongoing report."

Telford's Conservative MP, Lucy Allan, also said she wanted to see "significant change" in the culture at Number 10 Downing Street.

She said: "I have expressed my concerns to the PM about the culture and conduct at No.10 during lockdown. The PM has issued a welcome apology for the failings highlighted by the report and I look forward to significant change."

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for the Wrekin, said: "Clearly there are important lessons to be learnt for many in the civil service and government who were subject to Sue Gray's investigations, but it appears no definitive judgements can be fully drawn from this report at this present time as it is right this report should not prejudice any ongoing police investigation.

"Thereafter, I'm sure more details about the alleged events at Number 10 will emerge in more detail, whereupon more definitive conclusions can be reached."

Meanwhile Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS, former Brecon and Radnorshire MP, called on the Prime Minister to resign.

She said: “This watered-down update is hugely disappointing. Everyone knows Boris Johnson broke the rules and then lied to the country. It’s time Welsh Conservative Members of Parliament stood by their duty to their constituents and stood up for decency by sacking Boris Johnson. He must go before he does our country any more harm.

“Welsh Members of the Senedd should also call for Johnson to resign.

“Many of the Welsh Conservative MPs and MSs stated they will wait to see what is in Sue Gray’s report, now it is here, albeit, in redacted form, it is time for them to take action.