Weary North Shropshire constituents feel 'let down' by Owen Paterson

Sally English said the whole affair involving the House of Commons was 'unspeakable and fundamentally wrong'

The Conservative MP for North Shropshire announced his resignation on Thursday hours after Boris Johnson U-turned and promised MPs a fresh vote on his suspension for breaching paid lobbying rules.

Mr Paterson, who has represented North Shropshire since 1997, had been found to have broken parliamentary rules by repeatedly lobbying ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

He was handed a stay of execution on Wednesday when MPs - including Conservatives ordered to do so by the Government - voted to review his case and overhaul the disciplinary system for MPs. However Boris Johnson changed his mind and backtracked within 24 hours due to widespread accusations of corruption and sleaze.

The mood of people in Oswestry, part of the North Shropshire MP's constituency, was one of anger and distrust as events unfolded.

Joan Weetman and her sister Caron Price were critical of Mr Paterson

Many felt that Mr Paterson had behaved in an inappropriate way and that he should be held to account.

Roy Rossiter, an Oswestry resident, said: “I think it is true to form really. Rules are rules and MP’s should have to follow them. They just change things as they go.

“You never even see him round here, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him before.”

Sally English and Martin Harris, from nearby Bronygarth, said Mr Paterson’s rule-breaking and the Government’s U-turn on the disciplinary system review made all of them seem very untrustworthy.

“It is unspeakable and fundamentally wrong,” Ms English said. “He has been with the companies he lobbies for for years. It is just immoral. When they tried to squirm their way out of it on a technicality, it makes them look untrustworthy. Once you lose faith and trust it’s impossible to get them back.”

Martin Harris said he has lost faith in the Tories

Mr Harris added: “When they set up the standards committee, it was to hold them to account. Now no one is ever proved wrong. So what’s the point of it? I have completely lost faith not only in Owen Paterson but the whole of the Conservative Party.

“The fact MPs were whipped to vote on Wednesday is what tipped me over the edge entirely. Owen Paterson is meant to represent his constituency and that’s it, not his own interests.”

Joan Weetman and Caron Price, sisters from Oswestry, said they felt let down.

Ms Price said: “It’s one rule for them and one rule for the rest of us.

“It’s almost like they are changing the goalposts which isn’t fair.”

Caron Price said changing the rules was not fair

Mr Paterson was found to have committed an "egregious" breach of parliamentary rules by lobbying for Randox, who paid him just under £100,000 a year, and Lynn's Country Foods, which paid him £12,000 a year. The hourly rate for his consultancy for both firms was around £500.