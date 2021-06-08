Telford wins £22.3 million 'town deal' to revamp community after pandemic

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “We are levelling up towns and cities across the country."

The money, which comes from the £3.6 billion Towns Fund unveiled in July 2019, is intended to kickstart urban regeneration and boost green transport infrastructure, tourism and jobs.

It is also intended for education and vocational training courses, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said.

In Telford it will be spent on transforming the land between Telford Central Railway Station and the town centre, to be known as Station Quarter; the regeneration of Wellington conservation area, including the historic market and Oakengates theatre quarter, and will support the town’s destination offer through a growth fund.

The cash was allocated through a series of “towns deals” which sets out how the money will be spent following proposals submitted by the local council.

Hereford, which was awarded £22.4 million, will spend the money on a fleet of electric buses, and on regenerating its museum, library and art gallery.

The £24.8 million allocated to Doncaster in South Yorkshire will be spent on upgrading Doncaster Station Gateway and the surrounding area by creating green transport links such as cycle lanes and walking routes.

It will also be spent on commercial spaces to boost footfall and private sector investment in the town centre, MHCLG said.

In Hastings, East Sussex, some of the £24.3 million it received will be spent on a “low carbon centre of excellence” to provide new commercial space, a well as on renovations to the castle.

Hartlepool, County Durham, received £25 million, some of which will be spent on a new health and care academy and a civil engineering institute as part of a long-term plan to boost higher skilled jobs in the area.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “We are levelling up towns and cities across the country by building stronger and more resilient local economies, boosting prosperity and opportunity in our communities, and helping them build back better from the pandemic.”

He continued: “Today’s announcement means that 79 towns deals have now been agreed – totalling over £2 billion investment in communities across England.”

Thriving

“Building successful, thriving communities is at the heart of the Government’s levelling up agenda,” Mr Jenrick said.

“As well as creating town centres that people want to work, rest and play in, the Government is delivering the homes that people need where they need them, making home ownership a reality for many young people and key workers in the places they want to live.”

In the north of England, Brighouse in West Yorkshire will receive £19.1 million; Cleator Moor in Cumbria has been awarded £22.5 million; Dewsbury in West Yorkshire will get £24.8 million and Doncaster in South Yorkshire will get £24.8 million.

Redcar in North Yorkshire is due to get £25 million; Rotherham in South Yorkshire has been earmarked for £31.6 million and Oldham in Greater Manchester will receive £24.4 million.

In the north east of England, Bishop Auckland and Hartlepool, both in County Durham, will get £33.2 million and £25 million respectively.

In the Midlands, Ashfield in Nottinghamshire will get £62.6 million; Corby in Northamptonshire will receive £19.9 million; Hereford in Herefordshire is due £22.4 million, while Long Eaton in Derbyshire has been awarded £24.8 million.

Loughborough in Leicestershire will get £16.9 million; Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire was awarded £23.6 million; Redditch in Worcestershire will receive £15.6 million, while Stapleford in Nottinghamshire will get £21.1 million.

Telford will get £22.3 million; Walsall will receive £21.3 million, while Worcester in Worcestershire is due £19.6 million.

In the east of England, Bedford in Bedfordshire will get £22.6 million, and King’s Lynn in Norfolk will get £25 million.