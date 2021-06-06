Fresh ward maps to be drawn up for Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council will draw up two different ward maps

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) has recommended Telford and Wrekin keeps 54 elected members going into its next local election, and is now consulting on where to draw the lines between wards.

It reserves the right to adjust the total by one or two members if this helps avoid splitting communities.

The borough’s Boundary Review Committee previously suggested expanding the chamber to 56 members, and has instructed officers to prepare submissions based on both the LGBCE’s preferred number and its own.

Committee member Councillor Richard Overton said the alternative would be useful if 54 members appeared to “damage” community identity.

The LGBCE began reviewing Telford and Wrekin’s electoral map earlier this year, following a request by the committee in 2020.

This was brought about because the borough had 133,071 registered voters, or 2,464 per councillor, that year, but some wards deviated significantly from that average.

Change

Brookside was 13 per cent below while Ketley and Overdale and Horsehay and Lightmoor were 14 and 19 per cent above.

A report for the committee this week said expected housing development and population shifts meant those three wards’ variance could change to -19, 49 and 25 per cent respectively by 2027 if the current map remained in place.

The first stage of the review looked at councillor numbers. A majority of the Boundary Review Committee supported proposing two additional members, arguing expansion would future-proof against growth and keep councillors’ workloads under control.

However, last week the LGBCE said it recommended keeping the number of councillors at 54, and started the second stage, looking at the electoral map.

Reporting back to the committee, boundary review project officer Phil Griffiths said the LGBCE aimed to keep the councillor-per-voter ratio roughly the same across the borough and the new wards should “reflect community interests and identities” and “promote effective and convenient local government”.

Cllr Overton, who is also the deputy leader of the Labour-run council, said he was concerned the data was “just numbers” to the LGBCE.

“Our communities are important to us,” he said.

“That’s why people still don’t all say ‘We’re from Telford’, they say Dawley, Oakengates, Ketley Bank.

“I think we should have alternative plans should we see damage that would happen by keeping 54.

“If we can make 54 work, that’s fine, but if we can’t, I would want us to do an alternative plan where 56 actually supports that community identity and those communities not being broken up or added to from other areas that have no connection.”

Consultation

Cllr Nigel Dugmore, who leads the opposition Conservative group, said drafting two recommendations would create “a hell of a lot of work” on a tight timescale. The LGBCE’s second-stage consultation runs until August 2.

He added: “I think we ought to focus on what we were set to work on and they can make the decision as to whether it needs to be extended; they do have the power to do that.”

Under the current timetable, final recommendations will be published next March. If adopted, the new boundaries will be in place for the 2023 local election, but will be based on estimates of the likely population distribution in 2027.

Cllr Angela McClements said expected housing developments beyond that date should be taken into account as well.

“The last time we had a boundary review we all knew Lawley was going to grow and we were screaming and shouting at the Boundary Commission, but they stuck to those figures because of the date they were looking to and they didn’t look ahead,” she said.