Telford & Wrekin residents urged to have their say on future

Telford & Wrekin Council's headquarters

Telford & Wrekin Council’s consultation, which ends on January 8, allows residents, businesses and others to comment at the early stage of the review on what the future looks like for the borough.

People can speak on options for housing growth, the amount of new employment land and planning issues, including heritage, natural environment and climate change.

The consultation document includes proposals to amend or introduce planning policies, options for the level of employment and housing growth up to 2040 and for the distribution of growth between Telford, Newport and the rural area.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “With less than a month to go we want to remind residents, business and local stakeholders to have their say on what the future looks like for the borough right up to 2040.

“We want as many people as possible to get involved and we extended the original deadline to allow more time to engage with the consultation and let us know their views once the lockdown period had ended.

“The document explains how we propose to deliver more affordable housing across the borough and also how we continue to secure community benefits such as investment in education facilities, public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure.”

Due to coronavirus the consultation takes place online this year.

Further information and a user friendly help guide for submitting comments on the issues and options consultation can be found at www.telford.gov.uk/localplanreview. Anyone with issues using the portal can contact the strategic planning team on 01952 384241.