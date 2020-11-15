Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey to address Ludlow members ahead of local elections

Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader

Sir Ed Davey will be speaking at the Ludlow Liberal Democrats meeting on Friday, November 20.

Ludlow Liberal Democrats said they were proud to welcome Ed Davey MP, leader of the Liberal Democrats, to Shropshire to speak to members, councillors and candidates in anticipation of the 2021 elections.

“There has never been a more important time for local Liberal Democrats to stand up for their communities, fight their corner and make Shropshire Council work for them," said Sir Ed.

Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader with local councillors and supporters during the Shrewsbury floods

“The local elections in 2019 saw the Lib Dems running alone or in partnership over 50 Councils across England. They are making a real difference to people lives and it’s time we saw the same in Shropshire."

Councillor Heather Kidd added: “ We have an unpopular Conservative council who have presided over years of road contract shambles, poor road maintenance, poor judgment on financial dealings and lack of willingness to listen to their residents. It really is time for a change.”

Mr Davey has been leader of the Liberal Democrats since December 2019, after former leader Jo Swinson lost her own seat in parliament to the SNP's Amy Callaghan and had to give up the title.

Ruth Houghton, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Bishop’s Castle said: “This is the first time that the Liberal Democrat Leader has addressed the Ludlow Lib Dem AGM and we are delighted to welcome him, albeit virtually, to south Shropshire.