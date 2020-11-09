Former Shropshire County Council leader Roger Walker dies, aged 76

Roger Walker, right, with Bob O'Brien, Sandra Samuels and Alun Michael outside the Festival Drayton Centre in 2005

Roger Walker, from Market Drayton, died on October 27.

Mr Walker was a county council leader prior to the change to unitary authority status in 2009. His death was announced by the North Shropshire Constituency Labour Party which expressed sadness over his "sudden" passing.

Constituency secretary Stephen Clifford said: "Sadly he died on October 27. We don't know what had caused his death. He had been in hospital for two weeks before that.

"We have been shocked and stunned. He will be terribly missed. A lot of people would have wanted to attend his funeral."