Former Shropshire County Council leader Roger Walker dies, aged 76

By Deborah HardimanNorth ShropshirePoliticsPublished: Last Updated:

A former leader of Shropshire County Council and veteran Labour Party stalwart has died in hospital, aged 76.

Roger Walker, right, with Bob O'Brien, Sandra Samuels and Alun Michael outside the Festival Drayton Centre in 2005
Roger Walker, right, with Bob O'Brien, Sandra Samuels and Alun Michael outside the Festival Drayton Centre in 2005

Roger Walker, from Market Drayton, died on October 27.

Mr Walker was a county council leader prior to the change to unitary authority status in 2009. His death was announced by the North Shropshire Constituency Labour Party which expressed sadness over his "sudden" passing.

Constituency secretary Stephen Clifford said: "Sadly he died on October 27. We don't know what had caused his death. He had been in hospital for two weeks before that.

"We have been shocked and stunned. He will be terribly missed. A lot of people would have wanted to attend his funeral."

The funeral will be broadcast from Emstrey Crematorium on Thursday, November 19, at 11.30am.

News
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
Market Drayton
Politics
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News