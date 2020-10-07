New trade role for MP

Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, has been appointed trade envoy to Mongolia.

Mr Kawczynski is one of 31 envoys who are responsible for building relations with countries around the world, strengthening bilateral trade.

He said: "I look forward to working closely with HM Ambassador to Mongolia, Philip Malone, on strengthening the trade relationship with Mongolia, and working with Liz Truss and the Department for International Trade in helping build a global Britain."

The trade envoy programme was launched in 2012, and now covers 69 different markets.