HS2: Dismay in Shropshire at decision to go ahead with project

Leaders of Woore Parish Council said they were disappointed the controversial high-speed rail link between Birmingham, London and the North of England had been given the go-ahead.

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson, who has been a vocal critic of HS2, said the rail line was a poor deal for taxpayers.

"This is a disappointing decision, I don't believe HS2 is value for this huge sum of money," he said.

"I would like to see it spent on local transport programmes, and 21st century technology like world-class broadband.

See also:

"The money could be used across the Midlands and the North for better local rail and road schemes, and everybody in every part of the UK are going to see their lives improved economically, socially and educationally if we had world-class broadband."

Woore Parish Council has campaigned against plans to route HS2 construction traffic through the village.

Advertising

The council said not only would it have a huge impact on the area, but would also add millions of pounds to the cost of the scheme, as it would be cheaper to use the M6.

Petitioning

Mike Cowey, chairman of the parish council, said he was surprised the scheme was given the go-ahead in its entirety.

"I thought it would be just the first phase, from London to Birmingham, that would be given the go-ahead, and they would do the next stage, up to Crewe, at a later date."

Advertising

Mr Cowey said the council was not giving up the fight, saying it would now be petitioning the House of Lords on the matter.

"It will still have to go through the House of Lords, and we're looking for some further assurances," he said.

Mr Cowey said re-routing HS2 traffic would save the company millions of pounds, but it had consistently ignored these requests.

"We will continue to fight," he said. "We're not against HS2 in its entirety, although personally I think it's a lot of money that could be better spent on a lot of things that could benefit everybody.

"HS2 has been designed for the 20th century, and it's going to be out of date when it's constructed."

Parish council vice-chairman Gaynor Irwin added: "I think we can spend £106 billion plus better in other areas, be it in local rail services or on the NHS."