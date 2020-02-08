Shropshire's rural areas will suffer worse after service cuts, say youth workers

Youth clubs in many rural parts of Shropshire are often the only escape for young people growing up with a lack of facilities and services, and many are now at risk of a severe lack of funding, and possible closure, as Shropshire Council is set to cut the budget under new plans.

Workers at some of the affected youth clubs have argued that the new plans only seek to help at-risk youngsters and may leave behind those who need youth clubs for social benefits, and that this will be especially heightened in rural areas.

The ongoing lack of services in rural areas, such as transport and leisure, lead to youth clubs becoming a vital support network, Tracey Huffer, chair of Ludlow Youth Partnership, has said.

Mrs Huffer, who is also a councillor for Ludlow East, said the impact of the new plans will be "detrimental" for the rural areas.

"I understand the proposals might run well somewhere like Shrewsbury, but it is completely different in rural areas," she said.

"Out here in south Shropshire transport for young people is effectively zero, so we have to try and provide more support because there is nothing for them otherwise.

"The implications in Ludlow will be terrible. I think the youth club will go and not come back if the council does not pick up the funding.

"I am passionate about youth and I am devastated and heartbroken that Shropshire Council can look at it in such a black and white way."

Sue Challis, co-chair of Wem Youth Club, has spoken out against the proposals that will see funding for existing youth clubs cut to employ six outreach youth workers who will engage with vulnerable and at-risk youngsters.

'A sense of belonging'

"There is a way in which children in rural areas are very disadvantaged in that it is difficult for them to get entertainment, education and other amenities," she said.

"In the past they would have got on their bikes and played outside and had more access to outdoors."

Under the new model, town and parish councils will have to take up the funding burden.

"We are obviously aware there is a need to support children whose challenges are so great they struggle coping but it is also important we are here for the other children," she added.

"It is important not to let the children down. Children like to feel a sense of belonging and that they are part of the community."

Some town and parish councils have agreed to put aside money to fund the existing youth clubs in the town, one of those is Whitchurch Town Council.

Whitchurch Councillor Andy Hall, who is also a youth worker, said there was a need for outreach youth work but also a need for a base afterwards.

"There is that detached youth work that needs to be done on the streets but equally you need some sort of signposting or somewhere for them to go afterwards, like a youth club.

"There are limitations to county funding and we know that, but with stuff going on with county lines in Shropshire there is a massive need for youth work and keeping in touch with those at risk."