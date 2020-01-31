Brexit: 'Freedom lunch' for Wem Conservatives and Broseley pub's politics-free party

The meal will include old English beef and the aptly named Eton Mess, chosen in honour of their party's leader and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Chairman of the Wem Conservative branch, Peter Broomhall, said: "We always have a meal at the Croft in Hadnall at this time of year and, as it coincided with Brexit, we decided to turn it into a Freedom Lunch.

"We have 92 people sitting down for a lunch of prawn cocktail, Old English Beef and then we chose Eton Mess for dessert because Boris went to Eton and his hair is always a mess."

He said that North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson would be giving a speech and then there would be the singing of traditional songs, similar to Last Night at the Proms.

Meanwhile, in Broseley, pub-goers will be dancing the night away this evening at a 'Brexit party' at the Ironmaster.

DJ Griff will be on the decks from 8pm and there is only one rule - no political talk allowed.

Landlady Hayley Davies said: "I am sick of listening to it. We know it's all happening and everyone has got an opinion.

"I have got such a mixed clientèle and things can get quite heated sometimes.

"So I thought, let's just have fun and put it behind us."