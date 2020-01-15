More than 1,200 sign Shifnal petition against plans for thousands of homes near M54

Shifnal Matters is now aiming to hit the 2,000 mark, having had a total of 1,233 people sign its petition to Shropshire Council as of January 14.

The action group, formed by residents who are angered by Shropshire Council’s inclusion of plans on green belt land which could see up to 3,000 homes built around Shifnal and Tong and 100 hectares of employment land between the two places, set up a Change.org petition two months ago.

Committee member Zoe Turner said they will now push for 2,000 signatures before the petition is handed in to the council.

She said: "Greenbelt serves five main purposes. These are to check the sprawl of urban areas, to prevent neighbouring towns from merging into one another, safeguarding the countryside from encroachment, preserving the setting and special character of historic towns and assisting in urban regeneration.

"Shifnal Matters' view is that these purposes have not been adequately taken into account when allocating land within the greenbelt for safeguarding (future housing) or employment land.

"Many of the parcels are rated as strong for at least one purpose, however this has not been considered."

The group has also created a donation page to raise funds in order to seek advice from a planning consultant.

She added: "Join us in the fight against this destruction of greenbelt, increased traffic, dangerous roads, and stretched services, and ensure a safe and prosperous future for Shifnal and the towns and villages that encompass it.

"Sign our petition and show Shropshire Council you object to the suggested development and that Shifnal, Tong, Albrighton and the surrounding areas do matter."

People can sign the petition at change.org/p/shropshire-council-hands-off-shifnal-s-greenbelt or donate to the group's cause at goldengiving.com/wall/shifnal-matters