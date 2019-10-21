Which side did your MP pick on Saturday?

The region’s 16 Conservative MPs and two independents all voted against the Letwin amendment to delay Brexit.

All seven Labour MPs in the Black Country followed Jeremy Corbyn’s lead and supported the amendment.

See also:

Below we have outlined which MPs voted 'yes' to delay Brexit and who voted 'no' to the delay.

In the Conservative Party, all 16 voted against the delay to Brexit.

The MPs were Lucy Allan for Telford, Sir Bill Cash for Stone, Glyn Davies for Montgomeryshire, Philip Dunne for Ludlow, Michael Fabricant for Lichfield, Mark Garnier for Wyre Forest, Eddie Hughes for Walsall North, Daniel Kawczynski for Shrewsbury and Atcham, Jeremy Lefroy for Stafford, Amanda Milling for Cannock Chase, James Morris for Halesowen & Rowley Regis, Wendy Morton for Aldridge-Brownhills, Owen Paterson for North Shropshire, Mark Pritchard for The Wrekin, Gavin Williamson for South Staffordshire and Mike Wood for Dudley South.

All seven Labour MPs voted for the delay.

These were Adrian Bailey for West Bromwich West, Pat McFadden for Wolverhampton South East, Emma Reynolds for Wolverhampton North East, Eleanor Smith for Wolverhampton South West, John Spellar for Warley, Valerie Vaz for Walsall South and Tom Watson for West Bromwich East.

The two independent MPs, Ian Austin for Dudley North and Margot James for Stourbridge, both voted against the delay.