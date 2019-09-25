Supreme Court ruling: Shropshire Tories silent as Labour calls for PM to quit

None of the Conservative MPs in Shropshire and Mid Wales were available for comment on yesterday's ruling. It is understood that chief whip Amanda Milling has instructed the party's MPs not to comment.

However, Labour campaigners in Shropshire have called for Boris Johnson to resign following the judgment.

Lady Hale, the President of the Supreme Court, delivered her shock verdict yesterday as she said all 11 judges had agreed that the suspension of Parliament was 'void and of no effect'.

The Supreme Court judgement effectively means that the order to prorogue Parliament was never actually made.

Lady Hale said it was the court's view that it should be up to the Commons Speaker John Bercow and the Lords Speaker, Lord Fowler, to decide what to do next.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn led calls for Mr Johnson to step down, saying the court's decision proved he had demonstrated "a contempt for democracy and an abuse of power."

Dylan Harrison, branch secretary of Wrekin Labour Party, said he could see little alternative but for Mr Johnson to quit.

"All 11 judges have found the prorogation was unlawful, it's a major piece of constitutional law, and the Prime Minister has been found to have misled the Queen," he said.

"I don't think there's any way back for him from this. He won't want to go, but I can't see how he can remain in post."

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, also called for Mr Johnson to quit, but said he did not expect him to do so.

Unforgivable

"The court has found that the Prime Minister has lied to HM the Queen, bringing the Queen into the political arena.

"To lie to the Queen, to bring the Queen into this political and legal environment is unforgivable.

"Boris Johnson should do the honourable thing and resign. He won't, because he's not honourable."

Dr Laura Davies, Labour's prospective candidate for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said she was surprised by the ruling.

"It's so depressing how we have got into this position," she said.

"What a shocking state of affairs, this is a Prime Minister who wasn't democratically elected, who was appointed, who has now broken the law. He should resign."

Meanwhile the Brexit Party said the result was a hammer blow to Britain's prospects of leaving the EU.

West Midlands MEP Andrew Kerr said: "I think Boris should resign immediately as the finding fundamentally undermines his credibility to hold the highest office in the land.

"This is the worst possible outcome for Boris Johnson, and will no doubt allow the Speaker to take control of Parliament, rather than the Government.

"I anticipate, as the Speaker and Parliament are pro-Remainers, the referendum result to leave the EU will be undermined to such an extent we will not be allowed to leave the EU in reality.

"I think we can also anticipate more similar legal challenges to Government decisions in the future."

Delivering the court's conclusions, Lady Hale, said: "The effect on the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme."

She added: "The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."