WATCH: Nigel Farage pledges to 'fight for UK' as Brexit Party lands in Telford

The outspoken Brexit Party leader was met with loud applause as he addressed hundreds of supporters who had travelled from across the West Midlands for a rally last night.

The event, at Telford International Centre, was the West Midland leg of the party’s ‘conference on wheels’, which would be holding similar events in each region of the UK.

Mr Farage repeated his offer of an electoral pact with the Conservatives if they agreed to pursue a “clean” Brexit without a deal.

But, to cheers from the audience, he said the party was ready to fight every seat in the country if necessary.

He was joined on stage by party chairman Richard Tice.

Mr Farage said: “There is in this country a fundamental disconnect between Westminster and the rest of the country and that is why we are here.”

He told the 800-strong conference: “I am prepared to stand up and fight for this country. We voted to be free.”

Japanese television station NHK was also in attendance, filming the proceedings for its coverage of the Brexit debate back home.

Associate producer James McGuirk said: “We are focusing on Telford as a constituency that voted to leave the EU in 2016 and we are keen to learn about the current sentiment among the constituents in light of the possibility of an upcoming general election.”

Also at the event were the party’s prospective candidates, including Elaine Adams – who will be standing for Telford – and Christian Lucas, who will be contesting The Wrekin.

Mrs Adams, who will be fighting a constituency where 66.2 per cent voted to leave the EU, said people were frustrated Brexit had been delayed.

“While canvassing in the town I hear how angry people are that we haven’t left the EU,” she said.

“Our A&E is being downgraded and our hospice has lost beds due to funding cuts.

"People also tell me they are having to wait long times for GP appointments, they can’t afford to go to the dentist and they are fed up of parking charges at Telford hospital.

“Money sent to the EU must be spent here in the UK where the Brexit Party wants to spend £200 billion in the regions outside London.”