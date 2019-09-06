New cuts to services will have to be found, says Shropshire Council

A report on the first quarter of the current financial year revealed a projected overspend of £7.955 million.

The report was presented to cabinet members by finance portfolio holder, Councillor David Minnery, who said he was confident the savings would be found.

He said: "This is the first look at the current financial year and inevitably, as seems to be the case these days, the outlook for the year is not good.

"If everything stays as is projected, we would end up in debt by 31 March 2020.

"As we all know, that is not going to happen.

"Part of the problem has been that we have probably been too much of a 'listening council'.

"Perhaps that in the budget initially we have listened to proposals and we have actually not implemented all the reductions.

"We do understand and accept that we have got to look for savings elsewhere, and look at some things we have not previously looked at.

Funding

"It is not the catastrophe, it's alerting us to what we already know."

He said this was a problem which would continue year on year until more funding came from central government.

Council leader Councillor Peter Nutting said some "tough decisions" would need to be made.

"Can I assure the public that by the end of financial year – the same as the last two years – we will have the budget back in line," said Councillor Nutting.

"We are not frightened to take tough decisions but there is no need for anybody to worry about the projections in this report.

"We expect to be neutral by the end of the year."

Alan Mosley, Labour leader on the council, criticised the authority for "applauding" itself for planning to slash vital services.

He said: "It is dire straits and becoming increadingly difficult year on year for you to pretend you are providing adequate services for residents and businesses of Shropshire."