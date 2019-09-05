Ex-Tory chosen as Montgomeryshire Lib Dem candidate

A former Conservative, Kishan joined the Liberal Democrats due what he called the Conservatives' move to the right. He is a former teacher and the son of Ugandan Asian refugees.

Speaking after the meeting of Lib Dems in Welshpool Town Hall Kishan said: "I am delighted and honoured that Montgomeryshire Lib Dem members have placed their trust in me. I am determined that we will bring Montgomeryshire home to its Liberal roots.

"There is no longer a place in the Conservatives for compassionate, moderate people who do not share the hard-right Conservative obsession with the UK crashing out of the European Union with no deal, a destructive move that will do huge damage to rural communities like Montgomeryshire."

Richard Church, the chair of Montgomeryshire Liberal Democrats added: "Kishan will bring huge energy and enthusiasm to the campaign. After Jane Dodds' fantastic win in Brecon and Radnorshire just a month ago we will be targeting Montgomeryshire to bring it back to the Liberal Democrats."