Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski calls for early election to deliver Brexit

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said Brexit had been delayed twice and Parliament had repeatedly failed to come up with a solution to the impasse.

He said the country was now being held to ransom by a small number of Conservative rebels who needed to be removed.

Mr Kawczynski said: "It needs be resolved, there needs to be a general election. We need to ask the British people for a mandate for a workable majority so we can carry on."

Mr Kawczynski said he did not know what result a general election would produce, but was confident that if the Conservatives stood on a platform of delivering the referendum result, then the public would back them.

"The British people want to pull out, and they want to pull out by October 31," he said.

His call came amid reports that No. 10 has been warning rebel MPs they will be deselected and not allowed to stand for the party again if they did not support the Government's stance on Brexit.

'Mind-boggling'

Mr Kawczynski said: "I want to see an end to Conservative MPs undermining the Prime Minister in the final stage of negotiations, they have got to be deselected.

"I find it mind-boggling that individuals can publicly undermine the lead negotiator when he is going into bat on behalf of the United Kingdom, and completely binding his hands and taking away his key negotiating cards.

"That's why I'm calling for a general election at the earliest possible opportunity."

Mr Kawczynski cited the case of former attorney general Dominic Grieve, who had already received a vote-of-no-confidence from his constituency party.

"These MPs are completely out of control, many of them are going against the wishes of their constituency associations.

"We have got less than 12 Conservative MPs taking advantage of the parliamentary arithmetic," he said adding that they were flying in the face of constitutional norms that it was the Government, rather than Parliament, which conducted negotiations.