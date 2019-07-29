Telford supermarket camera signs look set to be approved

Earlier this month, Euro Car Parks won the right to install the camera at the entrance of the Lawley Morrisons store.

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council chair Jayne Greenaway said she was “extremely disappointed” with the decision, as the car park is used by customers and visitors to other businesses in the area too.

On Wednesday, July 31, Telford and Wrekin Council Planning Committee will vote on a proposal to build 11 signs, each with an area of 7sq ft or less.

Last year, councillors rejected a proposal, submitted by Euro Car Parks, to place an automated numberplate recognition (ANPR) camera at the entrance of the Gresham Drive superstore. The car park operator appealed against that decision.

On July 3, while that appeal was ongoing, the planning committee heard a proposal by Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc to erect the information signs at the same site. The committee agreed to defer the decision until the appeal outcome was known.

Earlier this month, the Planning Inspectorate published its decision, overturning the refusal and allowing the ANPR system to go ahead.

A new report for the committee notes the Planning Inspectorate’s decision to allow the camera, and says: “The Local Planning Authority, therefore, maintains the 11 signs proposed would be necessary to serve [the camera’s] purpose and will not cause any significant detrimental impacts upon the square in terms of highway safety or pedestrian safety.

“Also, the signs proposed would not have a negative impact on the character of the area of harm visual amenity.”

Planning officers recommend the committee approves the plan.