Your say: Boris Johnson the best man for the job - or simply bonkers?

As Mr Johnson took office yesterday, lunchtime shoppers in Shrewsbury town centre were sharing their views on our new prime minister.

Sue Harris

Sue Harris, 52, from Bratton, Telford, said: "I think he is going to make a great prime minister. He does what he says he's going to do and I think he will get us out by October.

"He needs to be given a chance by the government. Theresa May tried, but she had her back up against the wall the whole time."

Paul Harris

Paul Harris, 64, from Shrewsbury, said he was pleased to see a leave supporter take the reins and was optimistic of the UK leaving the EU this year, deal or no deal.

He said: "Theresa May was a good prime minister, her attention to detail was great, but she was a remainer.

"I am for Boris. I voted to leave and I am more than happy not to have a deal. But I do think he is making a mistake by not getting Nigel Farage involved."

Chris Beesley

Others are not so optimistic. Chris Beesley, 31, from Shrewsbury, said: "I laughed a lot. It is a bit silly, he's not exactly the best candidate. His track record is not good.

"It has made the whole thing into a pantomime, we are mirroring America.

"But I don't think any of them are the right person for the job, they have dug themselves into a hole."

Most, however, are reserving judgement for now.

Lesley Davies

Lesley Davies, 62, from Oswestry, said: "I think we have got to give him a chance. He is somebody different – things have stayed static for a long time.

"He can't do any worse than what they have been doing."

Bob McIvor

Bob McIvor, 63, from Shrewsbury, added: "He is bonkers, just look at the antics he gets up to.

"I don't like the man, I think he's rude, but I think he may well do what he says he will. He might just be the man for the job."

Freddie Perkins

This sentiment was echoed by Freddie Perkins from Pulverbatch. The 22-year-old said: "We need to just give him some time and judge based on what is done rather than pre-empting what is going to happen.

"I would not say I like him that much as a person, but I don't think that matters as much as what he might do in office.

"I am trying to be positive and give him a chance."