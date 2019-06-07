Politicians clash after Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski calls for abolition of Telford &Wrekin Council

It comes after Daniel Kawczynski, who represents Shrewsbury & Atcham, said Telford &Wrekin Council should be abolished.

Mr Kawczynski has accused the council of putting pressure on chief executive of the county’s major hospitals Simon Wright, who has announced he is leaving his job.

He is unhappy at moves by the Telford authority to block plans to downgrade Princess Royal Hospital’s A&E unit and create a single emergency centre in Shrewsbury.

Mr Kawczynski said: “As long as there is a Conservative government I will do whatever I can to ensure it is abolished because it is now having a serious detrimental impact on healthcare for Shropshire.”

Writing on Twitter he added: “This evening seeking legal, financial and constitutional advice from key local & national stake-holders as to how we present an iron clad business case to government for the abolition of Telford Council.”

This evening seeking legal, financial and constitutional advice from key local & national stake-holders as to how we present an iron clad business case to government for the abolition of Telford Council. @ShropshireStar @SkyNewsPolitics — Daniel Kawczynski (@DKShrewsbury) June 6, 2019

In response Telford’s Conservative MP Ms Allan asked: “What would Philip Dunne, Owen Paterson and Daniel Kawczynski have to say, if I were to demand that Shropshire Council to be abolished? Seriously!!!”

Advertising

See also:

Ms Allan said that the people of Telford had different requirements to those under neighbouring Shropshire Council. She said: “We have excellent council officers in Telford doing their best for the people of our borough and of course we must have our own council to represent our area and our interests. We are so different from leafy affluent Shropshire and we have very different needs.”

She was backed by Mark Pritchard, Tory MP for the Wrekin, who said: “Any merger of Shropshire Council & Telford & Wrekin Council would need the consent of local residents. It would also require the consent of both councils. Absolutely no evidence of any great burning desire to change local government structures at this time. Not a key priority.”