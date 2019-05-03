Gavin Williamson: I've been let down by Theresa May

The one-time close ally of Theresa May was sacked as Defence Secretary for allegedly disclosing controversial plans to let Chinese tech giant Huawei build part of the UK’s 5G network.

But in an interview with the Express & Star, the South Staffordshire MP maintained his innocence.

Mr Williamson was facing increased pressure as calls intensified for a criminal investigation into a National Security Council leak.

He said he had “no fear” of a criminal inquiry into the leak, insisting it would “prove beyond doubt” that he was not responsible for the leak.

MPs led by Labour deputy leader and West Bromwich East MP Tom Watson have called for a probe into whether the Official Secrets Act had been breached, while the Government said the matter was now closed.

In what world is it acceptable that the Prime Minister should be the arbiter of whether a politician she believes is guilty of criminal conduct in office should face a criminal investigation?



My Urgent Question to the Prime Minister... pic.twitter.com/nvY18i3dV9 — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) May 2, 2019

Mr Williamson, who said he had been inundated with messages of support since he was sacked, was away from his Codsall home as the nation’s media gathered outside, returning to the area for a short time to vote in the local elections.

He says he wants to focus on his constituency and his family for the time being, and admitted to being “saddened” over his treatment by the Prime Minister.

“As the person who ran her campaign and got her elected as leader, as the person who delivered the confidence and supply deal with the DUP and saved her from being thrown out of office before Christmas, this whole thing is extremely disappointing,” he said.

“I personally put a very high value on loyalty. Unfortunately not everyone does that in politics.”

Mr Williamson said he had spoken with the newspaper reporter who broke the Huawei story over “a completely different issue”, adding: “Never have I discussed with any reporter any issue to do with the National Security Council.

"What has been done is completely beyond the pale. It is something I never would have done and never would do.”

On calls for a criminal inquiry, he said: “I have no fear of a criminal inquiry. That would require evidence and what would actually be proven beyond doubt is that is that I have never spoken to a journalist about the National Security Council.

“My name would be cleared with immediate effect.”

He added that he did not have “the slightest idea” where the Prime Minister’s claims of “compelling evidence” of his involvement in the leak had come from.

“Sadly I have not been privileged enough to see the report,” he said.

“Myself and my staff co-operated fully and totally with the inquiry. I shared every detail of my phone records and went through everything they wanted to know.”

On his future in politics, Mr Williamson said: “I’m 42, I got elected to Parliament in one of the most beautiful constituencies in the country at the age of 34. I’ve been PPS to the Prime Minister, I’ve been Chief Whip, and Secretary of State for Defence – one of the best jobs in government.

Gavin Williamson was sacked from his role as Defence Secretary

“I’m incredibly lucky to have done that, but the best job I have ever had is being MP for South Staffordshire.

“I’m going to very much focus on that. I’m going to campaign for the things that are important to me with a close emphasis on the constituency. I will also be speaking on defence and international issues in the House of Commons.

“I also realise that I have not given enough time to my wife and children. Being Defence Secretary meant that a lot of time I would have been spending with my family I was away.

“That will be something that I hope to have the opportunity to put right.”

He added: “I’d love to have the opportunity to return to government in the future.

“To serve your constituents and to serve your country are great things to do.”

Mr Williamson said he is the victim of a “vendetta” and has been made a “scapegoat” for the leak, with numerous reports linking his sacking to his poor relationship with Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill.

But he said in the past 24 hours he has been “overwhelmed and incredibly touched” by the hundreds of emails and messages he has received “from constituents and people from afar”.

“When an awful thing like this happens it is wonderful that so many people show such a high level of kindness and consideration,” he said.

“I will respond to all of them and I can’t thank them enough.”

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson called for a probe into whether the Official Secrets Act had been breached

Reflecting on his time at the Ministry of Defence, he said his biggest regret was not being able to finish the job he had started in securing more funding for the Armed Forces.

“There has been no greater privilege than to work with our amazing Armed Forces,” he said.

“I’ve had the chance to work closely with some of the most amazing men and women in this country. To see what they are doing on a daily basis has been awe inspiring and inspirational to me personally.

“I’ll always remember this as a wonderful part of my life and I hope I was able to make changes.

“I was glad we managed to get £1.8 billion in extra funding for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

“I wish I could have carried on doing more, particularly having developed such a good understanding of how it all works.”

Mr Williamson voted in his South Staffordshire constituency yesterday as he maintained his innocence.

Theresa May’s effective deputy David Lidington told MPs in the Commons the Government will “co-operate fully” with any police investigation into a possible breach of the Official Secrets Act.

But he made clear that the Government had no intention of referring the case to Scotland Yard, telling the House of Commons that the Prime Minister regarded it as “closed”.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick indicated that it would be for ministers to trigger an inquiry.

“If the Cabinet Office were to send us a referral at any point that relates to apparent official secrets or leaks we would assess that,” said Ms Dick.

A formal decision on launching an investigation would be taken by the Met’s deputy commissioner, she said.

But she added: “That is hypothetical because we have not had any referral from the Cabinet Office. We will look at any complaint we may get and if there is relevant evidence we will always look at it.”