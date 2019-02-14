Council must listen to Shifnal residents over 1,500 homes plans, says MP

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard has revealed that he has been speaking to the council's cabinet members about the plans for Shifnal.

The council has been consulting on its preferred sites proposal, which sets out areas of the county where houses and commercial sites can be built up until 2036.

The plans for Shifnal include a bypass from the Wolverhampton Road to the Priorslee Road, and up to 40 hectares of employment land, as well as 1,500 homes.

Last week, residents of the town handed in more than 1,000 responses to the council consultation on the plans.

Shifnal Matters, a group set up to oppose the plans, said the volume of responses demonstrated the concern residents feel about the proposals.

Mr Pritchard said any development would have to be accompanied by appropriate infrastructure, and that the council should listen to the town's residents.

He tweeted: "Raised proposed Shifnal housing numbers with key cabinet members at Shropshire Council. Some housing needed – but new developments need to be sustainable in social, health, infrastructure & environmental terms. Shropshire Council need to listen to local residents."

Mr Pritchard said he has also arranged meeting in Shifnal with the council's cabinet members in charge of planning.

He said: "I have also invited both of the cabinet members with responsibilities for planning issues to meet with me in Shifnal where they can see first hand how they need to get the balance right between new homes and protecting Shifnal's uniqueness as a wonderful town."