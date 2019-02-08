Shropshire Councillor steps down

Councillor Joyce Barrow, who represents St Oswald in Oswestry, and is portfolio holder for communities, waste and regulatory services, has decided to step down from the cabinet and has been replaced by Cleobury Mortimer councillor Gwilym Butler.

Councillor Barrow, who has served on the cabinet for two years will continue to serve as a councillor, and has stepped back to spend more time with her family.

In a statement she said: "I am immensely proud of the services changes, innovations and improvements we have made during that time. I have always focussed on what I feel is right for the people and places we are here to serve and my role has brought me into contact with a wide range of inspiring and creative people and businesses across Shropshire.

"The role of a cabinet member requires a full time focus and commitment and due to my increasing family commitments I have decided that the time has now come for me to rebalance my commitments.

This has not been an easy decision to make and I fully intend to continue to play a full part in supporting the ambitious programme of activity we have developed and are implementing.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those officers and member colleagues who have supported me since taking office."

Leader Peter Nutting thanked her for her service, and said he is in talks with members over a cabinet re-shuffle next month, with another vacancy also spare after Nic Laurens stepped down from his role in November.

He said: "She has done a really good job on the cabinet and will be missed, but she wants to step down.

"There have been a lot of things going on in Shropshire in the last few years, and I don't blame anyone from wanted to take a break from it.

"We already have another vacancy on the cabinet, and I am not in a rush to fill that.

"I have spoken to members about a re-shuffle and something will happen in possibly three to four weeks time."