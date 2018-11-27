Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski hits out at PM’s Brexit plan

He said: "The most important issue is the Irish backstop. We have to ensure that no part of the UK is ever treated differently to the rest of the country.

"The DUP are partners and this is a real issue.

"I am old enough to remember when we have gone to war in the Falklands to protect the rights of the British people, and there are many people who think this is the thin end of the wedge.

"Unless the Prime Minister renegotiates I find it very difficult to support the deal."

Theresa May has secured a Brexit deal with European Union and is now set to embark in a tour of the country, to sell the deal to the public before it goes before the commons.

Conservative MPs are divided on the deal due to the issue surrounding Northern Ireland, with the current deal leading to a divided that could see the two parts of Ireland could be in different customs and regulatory regimes, which could mean products being checked at the border.

Mr Kawczynski added: "It is interesting the number of Conservative MPs that like me will swallow everything else they are not happy with, and may be persuaded.

"But the issue of part of the country being treated different to the rest is something many of us find completely unacceptable."