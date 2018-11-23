Advertising
Telford A&E saved: Motion of no confidence withdrawn at council meeting
A motion of no confidence in the leadership of the trust that runs Shropshire's two main hospital s was withdrawn after the announcement that the planned night time closure of Telford''s A&E has been called off.
The motion over Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust had been due to be heard at last night’s Telford & Wrekin full council meeting but was withdrawn by Councillor Andrew Eade, the leader of Telford’s Conservative party.
Councillor Eade said: “I think we can now all draw breath with the news that sufficient doctors have been found to give people in the borough and surrounding areas full A&E cover, at least up to the end of March.
"So now is a time to congratulate all who have worked towards this end and simply enjoy a period of relief.”
