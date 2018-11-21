Former Montgomeryshire MP Lembit keen for Estonian parliament bid

Former Lib Dem MP Lembit Opik, who turned into a media celebrity after losing his parliamentary seat in 2010, has said he is constantly being asked to run for the presidency.

He has links to the country, with Estonia being home to his astronomer grandfather Ernst Julius Opik.

The former I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here contestant has been asked to run for parliament or for presidency.

He said: "One position is just to be a member of parliament, which I would not mind doing.

"There are 101 MPs and they do work in coalition, so it is not very partisan.

"The other position is president of Estonia. It is more than just a non-executive role - I could make quite a big splash.

"I have not got a campaign plan but I have said I would be interested. It's not an appointed job, I would have to stand for it."

Mr Opik lost his safe Lib Dem seat, which he had held since 1997, in 2010 when he was beaten by Conservative Glyn Davies.

He has taken on a host of other things since, including appearing on I'm A Celebrity and a host of TV shows.

He has admitted if he had support in Estonia, he would consider running for parliament.

He added: "If it is a viable option I will say: 'Here I am, you can decide between me and the other candidates'.

"I am seriously interested in doing it, if it looks like Estonia feels like I have got something to contribute.

"I would still have to win. And I could easily lose. But I am used to that."

He is still involved in one line of politics - he is the chairman of the Space Kingdom Asgardia, a micro nation formed by a group who launched a satellite into orbit.