Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski to consult constituents over Brexit deal

Mr Kawczynski said he would be holding public meetings later in the month, so constituents would have the opportunity to air their views.

He met with senior members of Shropshire Council, including leader Peter Nutting, on Thursday night, and said he would also be discussing the matter with Conservative Party members in Shrewsbury.

"It's part of the very extensive engagement I'm going to be having over the coming weeks," he said.

"It's a monumental decision, the most important decision I've had to make in my political career, and indeed my life.

"I was born on the day that Britain joined the European Economic Community, so it's all we have ever known. I'm having public meetings as well, and meetings with party members."

Mr Kawczynski, who was part of the campaign to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum, said he was still studying the details of the draft agreement, which was presented to cabinet ministers on Wednesday night.

He said the initial feedback he received was that people wanted more information about what it meant for them.

"They want more information from me about what the deal is, and what it means," said Mr Kawczynski.

"I'm about one-third of the way through reading 585 pages, and I want to know if we will be clear to negotiate other trade agreements.

"From what I've read, it seems we are allowed to negotiate other trade deals and sign them during the transition period, but we can't implement them at that time."

Mr Kawczynski said while he was undecided on how to vote, he had no intention of calling for the Prime Minister to resign until the bill had gone before the House of Commons.

"I will not be sending off a letter calling for a vote-of-no-confidence," he said.

"What we need to do now is to support the Prime Minister to allow her to bring this before the House of Commons. But I haven't decided yet whether I can support this deal."

He said he had been inundated with letters from constituents across the political spectrum, ranging from those who wanted to see a second referendum on whether Britain should leave the EU to those who wanted to see the county leave without a trade deal.

"I think Shrewsbury is as divided on the issue as Shropshire, and indeed the whole of the country," he said.

Mr Kawczynski said he had had arranged two public meetings at the end of the month.