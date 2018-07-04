Don’t hijack UK with Brexit row, Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard warns rebel ministers

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard warned that rebellious cabinet members were risking Britain’s post-Brexit prospects.

Writing in the Shropshire Star, the Conservative MP warned ministers had no “divine right” to be in post.

Ahead of a crucial cabinet summit at Chequers, Mr Pritchard said it was time for the government to show “corporate discipline”.

He said: “The least Theresa May can expect is that some in her cabinet show a little more strategic patience, collective responsibility and a little less hubris and selfish ambition.

“Theresa May is not going to resign. She has an important job to do – she should expect her fellow ministers to allow her to get on with that job.”

Mr Pritchard’s intervention came as former leader William Hague, who lives near Welshpool, warned any minister considering resigning over Brexit would prove themselves “not fit” for office. Lord Hague said the “vast sensible middle” of the Conservative Party “deeply dislike naked manoeuvring to become the next leader”.

Cabinet must forget differences and unite

"As the Cabinet heads for Chequers this Friday to finalise the UK’s preferred terms for existing the European Union, Theresa May should expect nothing less from each Cabinet Minister than to sign up to Cabinet ‘collective responsibility’.

If there are to be differences, and there certainly are, ministers should use the Cabinet table to advance their case – not the media or Twitter. This is a time for teamwork, not going solo.

The Conservative Party is a broad church, but those who reside in the Cabinet, by Theresa’s May’s choice, not by divine right, need to maintain corporate discipline.

If senior ministers want to speak out against agreed Government policy then they can always return to the backbenches. There are many other talented people on the backbenches who can fill their shoes.

Every deviation or hesitation over the Government’s negotiating position with Brussels will be seized upon as weakness. That is not in the UK’s national interest.

The Prime Minister needs support from her ministers, not disloyalty. The Prime Minister needs to go to Brussels having the public support of all her ministers.

There are those who believe the Prime Minister has failed in her negotiations. This is premature and an ill-advised judgment. No-one can come to an objective and reasoned view until the final details are fully examined. The time will come for a critique, but that time is not now. The full ‘negotiated’ details are not yet known. This is a time for Cabinet unity and putting country first.

Those who seek to replace Theresa May will not be forgiven lightly if, in seeking their own advancement, damage the advancement of the UK’s departure from the European Union. This is the biggest political and diplomatic negotiation in 70 years, and it has to be got right.

Critics should be reassured, the Prime Minister, has made it crystal clear that ‘Brexit means Brexit’. This means the UK taking back control of our money, laws and borders. But it must also not mean introducing new barriers to trade in goods and services or new tariffs, which will mean higher costs for employers and consumers throughout Shropshire and the UK. Whether people voted Remain or Brexit, no-one voted for higher costs and less prosperity.

The Prime Minister has my full backing as she sets out her Brexit reasoning and negotiating position. Not everyone will be satisfied, but with no working majority, and having to negotiate with 27 other EU nations. She is, in my view, doing a remarkable job.

The least she can expect, is that some in her Cabinet show a little more strategic patience, collective responsibility, and a little less hubris and selfish ambition. Theresa May is not going to resign. She has an important job to do – she should expect her fellow ministers to allow her to get on with that job."